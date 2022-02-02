VIDEO: Joseph Marcell Stars in THE EXORCISM OF GOD Trailer

The trailer for Alejandro Hidalgo's The Exorcism of God has been released. The film will be released in theaters, digital, and on demand on March 11.

Peter Williams, an American priest working in Mexico, is considered a saint by many local parishioners. However, due to a botched exorcism, he carries a dark secret that's eating him alive until he gets an opportunity to face his own demon one final time.

The film stars Joseph Marcell, María Gabriela de Faría, Will Beinbrink, Hector Kotsifakis, and Irán Castillo.

Watch the new trailer here: