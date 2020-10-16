VIDEO: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Talks THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO SEVEN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
The movie is based on the true story of the trial of organizers of the protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below.
