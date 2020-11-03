VIDEO: John Lithgow Tries To Remember His Own Movie Lines on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

John talks about writers laughing at their own material.

John talks about writers laughing at their own material, shooting 3rd Rock from the Sun, working with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, hanging out with Jerry Seinfeld, wanting to be an artist, his time in radio, his poetry book "Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age," and since he has been in so many movies, Jimmy challenges him to a round of "Did I Say That?"

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You