VIDEO: John Lithgow Talks SANTA on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes John Lithgow to Stage 56 and asks him about his 1985 film, "Santa Claus: The Movie" which was a huge hit in the United Kingdom, which was not the case in America as John predicted would be the case. After James asks John whether he considered any careers outside of acting, John reads a poem from his new book "Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown."

