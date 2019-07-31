VIDEO: John Legend and James Corden Have a 'Bops vs. Ballads' Riff-Off

On last nights episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden complains there are too many ballads on the radio and not enough summer bops, which prompts John Legend to come out on stage, feeling attacked, since most of his songs are love songs and ballads.

Legend challenges James to a riff-off, bops vs. ballads, featuring a cappella versions of 'Sucker' by Jonas Brothers, 'bad guy' by Billie Eilish, 'Someone You Loved' by Lewis Capaldi, 'I Swear' by All-4-One, and John Legend's hit 'All of Me.'

Watch the video below!

