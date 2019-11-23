VIDEO: John Legend Talks 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

John Legend talks about friends, family and THE VOICE coaches giving him grief about being named People's Sexiest Man Alive and responds to the criticism of his and Kelly Clarkson's humorous take on "Baby It's Cold Outside."

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

