VIDEO: John Cleese Reveals the Key to Creativity on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
John Cleese talks about the connection between play and creativity and opens up about his creative process.
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
