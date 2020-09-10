Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: John Cleese Reveals the Key to Creativity on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel

Watch the interview below!

Sep. 10, 2020  

John Cleese talks about the connection between play and creativity and opens up about his creative process.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

VIDEO: John Cleese Reveals the Key to Creativity on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You