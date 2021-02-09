Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Joel Kinnaman Talks About His Proposal on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Kinnaman stars on Apple TV Plus' FOR ALL MANKIND.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Joel Kinnaman talks about cops showing up to his proposal, working with John Cena on The Suicide Squad and teases the second season of For All Mankind.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


