VIDEO: Jodie Foster Talks About Her GOLDEN GLOBE Nomination on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

This year marks the 30th anniversary of her film, THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS.

Feb. 19, 2021  

Jodie talks about her Golden Globe nominations, never writing speeches for award shows, getting a shout out from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he won MVP, working with Aaron's fiancée Shailene Woodley, doing a directing MasterClass, her new movie The Mauritanian, and the 30th anniversary of The Silence of the Lambs.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

