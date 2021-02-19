VIDEO: Jodie Foster Talks About Her GOLDEN GLOBE Nomination on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Jodie talks about her Golden Globe nominations, never writing speeches for award shows, getting a shout out from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he won MVP, working with Aaron's fiancée Shailene Woodley, doing a directing MasterClass, her new movie The Mauritanian, and the 30th anniversary of The Silence of the Lambs.

