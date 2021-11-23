VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Talks Making DANCING WITH THE STARS History on THE VIEW

JoJo Siwa appeared on the View this morning to talks about MAKING HISTORY as part of the first same-sex couple on Dancing With the Stars. Siwa came in second place last night.

Siwa also appeared with her mother, Jessalynn, who is featured with her on their new Peacock series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution.

Eleven tweens will participate in a series of performances and challenges, while JoJo serves as choreographer and mentor. As part of the grand prize, the newly crowned pop group will serve as an opening act for JoJo.

The cast of the series includes 18-year-old pop star, YouTube sensation, dancer, influencer and entrepreneur JoJo Siwa as well as her "momager" Jessalynn Siwa. Other cast members include Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, DALLAS Skye Gatson, Emily Hoder, Kinley Cunningham, Kiya Barczyszyn, Laila Clark, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Tatum Waters, Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan and Sadie O'Sullivan.