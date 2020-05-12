VIDEO: Jessica Biel Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick EASY RIDER

Jessica Biel announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: EASY RIDER.

Watch the announcement below!

The film was selected for both AFI's original and 10th Anniversary lists of the greatest American films of all time, and "Born to Be Wild" was recognized by AFI as one of the greatest songs ever featured in a film. EASY RIDER's journey to the big screen included AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD recipient Jack Nicholson.

Although the screenplay was written by the stars of the film - Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, along with novelist Terry Southern - a great deal of the movie ended up improvised. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, Fonda and Hopper talk about making the film.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





