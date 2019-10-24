VIDEO: Jesse Plemons Remembers his First Acting Gig on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Oct. 24, 2019  

Jesse Plemons talks about filming El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie and working with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in The Irishman.

Watch the clip fron "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

