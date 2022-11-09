VIDEO: Jerry O'Connell & Detroit Pistons Psychotherapist Dr. Corey Yeager Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

"The Real Love Boat" and "Pictionary" host Jerry O'Connell brings the charm on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, November 9.

Jerry reveals what life is like at home with his twin daughters and how he would be okay with one of his daughters dating Jennifer's teen son.

The television host then shares why he believes his wife's Scorpio attribute of being a good fighter would make her an excellent cast member on the "Real Housewives" franchise, and that it would be fun to be the "hot house husband" who shows up for the reunion specials.

Then, author of "How Am I Doing?: 40 Conversations to Have with Yourself" and Detroit Pistons Psychotherapist Dr. Corey Yeager gives tips on being present and offers Jennifer advice on her new phase as a talk show host, telling her to recognize that being vulnerable takes courage.

Plus, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and No Kid Hungry, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" pledges to help provide 100,000 meals to families in need.

The week continues on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and singer-songwriter Josh Groban.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Jerry O'Connell's Daughter Is Following in His Acting Footsteps:

Jerry O'Connell Explains Why He Thinks Wife Rebecca Romijn Should Join the 'Real Housewives' Cast:

Life Coach Dr. Corey Yeager Gives Jennifer Hudson His Best Advice:

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Pledges to Help Provide 100,000 Meals to Families in Need:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.