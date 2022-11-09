VIDEO: Jerry O'Connell & Detroit Pistons Psychotherapist Dr. Corey Yeager Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.
"The Real Love Boat" and "Pictionary" host Jerry O'Connell brings the charm on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, November 9.
Jerry reveals what life is like at home with his twin daughters and how he would be okay with one of his daughters dating Jennifer's teen son.
The television host then shares why he believes his wife's Scorpio attribute of being a good fighter would make her an excellent cast member on the "Real Housewives" franchise, and that it would be fun to be the "hot house husband" who shows up for the reunion specials.
Then, author of "How Am I Doing?: 40 Conversations to Have with Yourself" and Detroit Pistons Psychotherapist Dr. Corey Yeager gives tips on being present and offers Jennifer advice on her new phase as a talk show host, telling her to recognize that being vulnerable takes courage.
Plus, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and No Kid Hungry, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" pledges to help provide 100,000 meals to families in need.
The week continues on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and singer-songwriter Josh Groban.
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Jerry O'Connell's Daughter Is Following in His Acting Footsteps:
Jerry O'Connell Explains Why He Thinks Wife Rebecca Romijn Should Join the 'Real Housewives' Cast:
Life Coach Dr. Corey Yeager Gives Jennifer Hudson His Best Advice:
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Pledges to Help Provide 100,000 Meals to Families in Need:
Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
From This Author - Michael Major
November 9, 2022
Rising alt artist, Woz, releases deeply vulnerable and raw debut EP, At the Gulf today. The title is inspired by the Gulf gas station where Woz works on Long Island, New York to make ends meet. To date, he has received widespread support for revealing his personal traumas by fans and artists alike, including both The Struts and FLETCHER.
GRACE CUMMINGS Shares Cover of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'
November 9, 2022
Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings has released a striking cover of the 90s Fatboy Slim hit 'Praise You,' originally written by Camille Yarbrough. The recording is accompanied by a dance video directed by Gil Gilmour.
Flume Shares 'Slugger' Unheard Track From Debut Album
November 9, 2022
Flume, the self-titled debut album from Grammy-winning electronic music titan Flume, was released ten years ago today. Streamed over 1 billion times worldwide and certified Platinum in multiple territories, the album launched the now-iconic producer and his signature sound into the stratosphere in 2012. Plus, check out tour dates!
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Disney+ Documentary Trailer
November 9, 2022
Idina Menzel has shared a first look at her new documentary, Which Way to the Stage?, which will be released next month on Disney+. The film goes through the Tony Award-winning icon's career, featuring her time in Rent, Wicked, Frozen, and more, leading up to her solo concert at Madison Square Garden. Watch the new video preview now!
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'
November 9, 2022
Following the band’s sold-out North American/Canadian tour earlier this year, Mother Mother spent the summer lighting up stadium stages in Europe with Imagine Dragons. The band are in the midst of a sold out string of headline dates in both the US and Europe, and 2023 will find them working on new music.