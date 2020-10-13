VIDEO: Jay Shetty Shares the Maya Angelou He Lives By on TODAY SHOW

Jay shares the importance of “love and compassion."

Jay Shetty explains how a quote from Maya Angelou changed his life and the importance of "love and compassion" on this episode of "Quoted By" with Hoda Kotb.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You