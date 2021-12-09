VIDEO: Jason Statham & Aubrey Plaza in OPERATION FORTUNE Trailer

The trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre has been released. The film is set to be released in 2022.

The cast of the new action film features Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant.

In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of THE WORLD'S BEST operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

The film was written by Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Ritchie also served as a director.

Watch the new trailer here: