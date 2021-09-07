VIDEO: Janet Jackson Shares Teaser for New Lifetime Documentary

Janey Jackson has shared the teaser trailer for her new documentary, Janet, which will premiere on Lifetime and A&E in January. Airing over the course of two nights, the four hour documentary will include a rare inside look at Jackson's private life.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of her debut album, Deadline reports that the documentary will follow Jackson's personal life, including never-before-seen archival footage and home videos. Jackson will also discuss her family, her controversial Super Bowl performance, and the death of her brother, Michael.

The documentary will also featuring interview with friends and family members, including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Paula Abdul, Tito Jackson, and more.

Watch the teaser trailer below: