VIDEO: Jane Levy Talks Bad Jokes on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 20, 2020  

Would Jane Levy want to hear people's thoughts like her character does on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"? Nope! But Kelly Clarkson sure does! Kelly tells Jane she'd love an unfiltered peek into people's minds. Later, Jane shares one of her so-bad-it's-good jokes she picked up on set. Prepare for puns!

Watch the interview below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Zoey's Playlist on NBC

