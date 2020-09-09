VIDEO: Jane Fonda Talks About Nixon Ordering Her Arrest on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Watch the clip below!

Jane Fonda talks about how her activism has changed over the years, Fire Drill Fridays and her fight against climate change and getting arrested during the Nixon administration.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

