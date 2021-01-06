VIDEO: James Marsden Says He Passed on MAGIC MIKE on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Marsden currently stars in the TV adaptation of THE STAND.
James Corden connects with James Marsden who moved from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas at the start of the pandemic. James asks "The Stand" star about his start in Los Angeles and how he learned turning down parts can sometimes be advantageous, and James admits he probably shouldn't have turned down a role in "Magic Mike."
Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!
