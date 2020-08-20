VIDEO: James Corden Tries to Bring Back 'Celebrity Noses' Bit on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Corden has returned to hosting shows from Stage 56.
Now that James Corden has gotten used to hosting shows from Stage 56 with all the new safety precautions, he feels ready to dust off his favorite bit, Celebrity Noses. But an overzealous COVID-19 compliance officer has some thoughts on the safety of the bit.
Check out the funny clip from The Late Late Show below!
Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."
