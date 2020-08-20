Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: James Corden Tries to Bring Back 'Celebrity Noses' Bit on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Corden has returned to hosting shows from Stage 56.

Aug. 20, 2020  

Now that James Corden has gotten used to hosting shows from Stage 56 with all the new safety precautions, he feels ready to dust off his favorite bit, Celebrity Noses. But an overzealous COVID-19 compliance officer has some thoughts on the safety of the bit.

Check out the funny clip from The Late Late Show below!

