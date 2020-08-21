VIDEO: James Corden Recaps News on Steve Bannon and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

After, James has some questions for Portland Trail Blazers superfan Ian Karmel about footage of him dancing with the Laker girls.

On last night's episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden recaps the news of the day, including President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon getting arrested on fraud charges related to the border wall.

Watch the video below!

