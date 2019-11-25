VIDEO: JJ Abrams Says the Script of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Was Almost Leaked

Abrams talks about missing Carrie Fisher, who almost spoiled the film and what fans can expect in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Watch the interview on "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You