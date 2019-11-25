VIDEO: JJ Abrams Says the Script of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Was Almost Leaked

Nov. 25, 2019  

Abrams talks about missing Carrie Fisher, who almost spoiled the film and what fans can expect in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Watch the interview on "Good Morning America" below!

