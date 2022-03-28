VIDEO: Hulu Debuts New THE KARDASHIANS Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest teaser for "The Kardashians," which premiere last night during the 94th Academy AwardsÂ® on ABC. "The Kardashians" is coming to Hulu on April 14. Catch new episodes every Thursday!

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an ALL ACCESS pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, KhloÃ©, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

The series features Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, KhloÃ© Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle KING serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: