VIDEO: Heather Locklear Makes Rare Instagram Appearance to Thank Those Working During Health Crisis

Heather Locklear made a rare appearance on Instagram on Friday, to thank all of the people who are working during this health crisis.

She makes note of the doctors, nurses, and the "people who you order from and they deliver."

Locklear even references her character from Melrose Place, saying "the 90s are back" and "Amanda Woodard's roots are alive and well," referencing her hair.

Watch the videos on Locklear's Instagram highlights here.

Locklear is perhaps best known for her role as Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place (1993-99), for which she received four consecutive Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress - Television Series Drama. She is also known for her role as Sammy Jo Carrington on Dynasty from 1981 to 1989, her first major television role, which began a longtime collaboration with producer Aaron Spelling. Other notable television roles include Officer Stacy Sheridan on T. J. Hooker (1982-86), and Caitlin Moore on Spin City (1999-2002), for which she earned two more Golden Globe nominations, this time for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy. She had a recurring role on the TV Land sitcom HOT IN CLEVELAND and a main role on the TNT drama-comedy television series Franklin & Bash in 2013.

Locklear's film roles include the science-fiction thriller Firestarter (1984), the action comedy Money Talks (1997), the live-action/animated comedy Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003), and the romantic comedy The Perfect Man (2005).





