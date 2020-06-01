VIDEO: Hear Jay Leno's Quarantine Quips & More on The Latest REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continued its 18th season on Friday, May 29. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual interviews with guests.



The May 29th episooe featured one-on-one virtual interviews with celebrity chef, restauranteur, food activist, and co-host of Bravo's "Top Chef," Tom Colicchio; and comedian and host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," Jay Leno. It also featured a virtual panel with President of the Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, Ian Bremmer; and anchor of the syndicated news show "Matter of Fact" and correspondent on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," Soledad O'Brien.

Watch below!



The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

