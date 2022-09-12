Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hasbro Shares MY LITTLE PONY: MAKE YOUR MARK Netflix Series Trailer

MY LITTLE PONY: MAKE YOUR MARK will return to Netflix on September 26.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Magic has finally returned to Equestria thanks to Sunny Starscout and her new friends! The Pegasi can fly and the Unicorns can use levitation again... and the Earth Ponies have activated their own special magic for the very first time in history. It's a whole new world! Which is exhilarating... but, well, also a little scary and strange. And now that Sunny is an Alicorn with powers, there's a lot to figure out.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark will explore the rules of this growing magic while the Mane 5 get to know themselves on their own journeys of self-discovery. Living together for the first time, the ponies must navigate a new normal living in a society that has recently undergone a massive, life-changing shift. The relatability of this new reality is the perfect springboard to tell relatable, fresh stories that will appeal to this generation of emotionally tuned-in viewers and all of the things they are going through in a world that has been forever changed.

And as the Mane 5 explore the rules of magic and discover about themselves in the process, the series will focus in on the existing lands of Maretime Bay, Bridlewood, and Zephyr Heights. It will delve deeper into their individual backstories, their hobbies and jobs (whether it be sheriff, smoothie-cart owner, or detective princess), familial relationships (Pipp & Zipp's sisterhood), and journeys to find exactly what makes each of them "sparkle."

A diverse and adorable supporting bunch of Unicorns, Pegasi, and Earth Ponies who are all adjusting to life with magic in their own ways make up a colorful cast. But a typical episode might center around the Mane 5 helping one another with a magical mystery, juggling responsibilities and friendships, or learning more about each other's different species' cultural customs. All while resisting the plan of an evil villain who hopes to steal it all away from them.

Watch the new trailer here:

