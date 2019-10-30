VIDEO: Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Sharing Oscar Snacks on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

James asks Hailee Steinfeld and her newly pierced ears about her experience of attending THE ACADEMY AWARDS as a 14-year-old nominee and learns her mom's move to bring snacks made her a crowd favorite.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

