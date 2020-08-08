VIDEO: HBO Releases a Teaser For the Upcoming Documentary Series THE VOW

The series explores the world of the controversial self-improvement group NXIVM.

HBO has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming documentary series, The Vow!

THE VOW is a nine-part documentary series directed by Emmy®-winning and Academy award nominated Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer. It will debut on Sunday, August 23, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at the same time.

From Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer ("The Square," "Control Room," "Startup.com"), The Vow examines the self-improvement group NXIVM, whose leaders have been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. The docuseries takes a deep, nuanced look at the experiences of its members, spotlighting their universal desire for personal growth. Amidst claims by NXIVM participants of both profound transformation and devastating abuse, the series seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals.

