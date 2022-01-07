VIDEO: HBO Max Shares MY MOM, YOUR DAD Trailer

HBO Max has shared the trailer for My Mom, Your Dad. The new reality series will premiere on January 13.

The new reality dating series hosted by Emmy®-nominated actress and stand-up comedian Yvonne Orji (HBO's "Insecure"). The format was created by Haley Daniels and Greg Daniels ("The Office," "Parks and Recreation") for their first unscripted television series. Haley and Greg have teamed up with ITV Entertainment ("Love Island," "Queer Eye") to produce, with Sam Dean (HBO Max's "FBOY Island" and "12 Dates of Christmas," Netflix's "Love Is Blind") as showrunner.

My Mom, Your Dad follows a group of SINGLE PARENTS who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a SECOND CHANCE at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters. From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they'll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join THE FAMILY Thanksgiving for years to come.

My Mom, Your Dad is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with Rombola Entertainment. Executive producers are Greg Daniels and Haley Daniels, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer and showrunner Sam Dean.

Watch the new trailer here: