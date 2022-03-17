VIDEO: HBO Max Reveals THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT Season Two Trailer

Season two of the critically acclaimed Max Original dark comedy series The Flight Attendant debuts Thursday, April 21 with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with two new episodes on April 28, followed by one episode weekly concluding May 26.

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

Returning series regulars Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez. Returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall. The season also stars new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, as well as new recurring guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree are executive producers.

Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions. Season one was based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

Watch the new trailer here: