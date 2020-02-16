VIDEO: HBO Max Releases First Trailer, Featuring FRIENDS, JOKER, WONDER WOMAN, and More!

HBO has released the first trailer for its streaming service, HBO Max!

The new trailer features clips from fan-favorites that will be available on the service, such as Friends, Joker, South Park, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Wonder Woman.

Check out the trailer below!

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering debuting in May 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content anticipated at launch, HBO Max will offer powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from WarnerMedia's rich library including Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. Sign up for updates at HBOMax.com.





