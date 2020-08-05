VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Trailer for Ridley Scott's RAISED BY WOLVES

The series premieres Thursday, September 3.

From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. The highly-anticipated series premiere will debut on September 3rd on HBO Max. Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.

Watch the trailer below!



The cast includes Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator, Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones, The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song, Damned), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife, Unforgotten) Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).



The series is produced by Scott's Scott Free Productions, with Scott, writer and creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.

