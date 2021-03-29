Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Official Trailer for the Max Original WAHL STREET

The series premieres on April 15th.

Mar. 29, 2021  

HBO Max debuted the original trailer for the Max Original, WAHL STREET, premiering April 15.

Watch the trailer below!

The 6-episode documentary series offers fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg's life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; restaurant chain Wahlburgers and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas. Along the way, viewers will learn powerful business and life lessons as he navigates the numerous challenges of a global pandemic, all while trying to maintain and expand his vast portfolio. WAHL STREET will also introduce the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg's real-life entourage.

WAHL STREET is produced by Unrealistic Ideas, founded by Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Archie Gips. Wahlberg, Levinson and Gips will serve as executive producers along with Sarah Skibitzke. Carolina Saavedra serves as a co-executive producer.

