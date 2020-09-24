VIDEO: H. Jon Benjamin Talks ARCHER on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
H. Jon Benjamin talks about getting recognized by his voice.
H. Jon Benjamin talks about getting recognized by his voice, shares what his son thinks of Archer and BOB'S BURGERS and discusses his jazz album.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
