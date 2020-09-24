Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: H. Jon Benjamin Talks ARCHER on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

H. Jon Benjamin talks about getting recognized by his voice.

Sep. 24, 2020  

H. Jon Benjamin talks about getting recognized by his voice, shares what his son thinks of Archer and BOB'S BURGERS and discusses his jazz album.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

