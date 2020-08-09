Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn Dances to Outkast While Washing Dishes

Article Pixel

"Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance! It’s all up to us," Hawn writes

Aug. 9, 2020  

Goldie Hawn has posted a fun video to her Instagram page, featuring her dancing while washing the dishes.

Hawn shows off her moves while "Hey Ya!" by Outkast plays in the background. Her son Wyatt Russell even makes an appearance and joins in the dancing.

"Washing dishes doesn't have to be a chore, it can be a dance! It's all up to us," Hawn writes in the video's caption.

Watch the video below!


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts
  • 9 Megan Hilty Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!