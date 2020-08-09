VIDEO: Goldie Hawn Dances to Outkast While Washing Dishes

"Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance! It’s all up to us," Hawn writes

Goldie Hawn has posted a fun video to her Instagram page, featuring her dancing while washing the dishes.

Hawn shows off her moves while "Hey Ya!" by Outkast plays in the background. Her son Wyatt Russell even makes an appearance and joins in the dancing.

"Washing dishes doesn't have to be a chore, it can be a dance! It's all up to us," Hawn writes in the video's caption.

