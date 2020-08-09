VIDEO: Goldie Hawn Dances to Outkast While Washing Dishes
"Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance! It’s all up to us," Hawn writes
Goldie Hawn has posted a fun video to her Instagram page, featuring her dancing while washing the dishes.
Hawn shows off her moves while "Hey Ya!" by Outkast plays in the background. Her son Wyatt Russell even makes an appearance and joins in the dancing.
"Washing dishes doesn't have to be a chore, it can be a dance! It's all up to us," Hawn writes in the video's caption.
Watch the video below!
Washing dishes doesn't have to be a chore, it can be a dance! ?? It's all up to us ❤️?
A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) on Aug 7, 2020 at 2:21pm PDT
Related Articles View More TV Stories