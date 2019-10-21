VIDEO: Go on a MIXED-ISH Set Tour With Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan William Childress

ABC has shared a video of Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan William Childress touring the set of their school on mixed-ish!

Watch below!

The "black-ish" franchise expands with its newest spinoff "mixed-ish," coming to ABC this fall. Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow's parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they're perceived as neither black nor white. This family's experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong.





