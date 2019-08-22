VIDEO: Get a First Look of THE MEL ROBBINS SHOW

There is a new face coming to daytime television - Mel Robbins - and she is taking her distinctive brand of inspiration into the living rooms of America each weekday beginning September 16 with the nationally Syndicated one-hour talk show, "The Mel Robbins Show."

From Sony Pictures Television, "The Mel Robbins Show" will be a daily destination, giving viewers the action plan needed to get the lives they want and the futures they deserve.

Mel Robbins has spent the past decade inspiring, motivating, coaching, and elevating people around the world. Her practical, no-nonsense advice has changed the lives of millions, giving them a blueprint on how to take charge of their lives and conquer everyday challenges. Now, she's poised to become a life coach to millions each weekday with "The Mel Robbins Show."

Focusing on real people with real, authentic, relatable problems, this new series will be unlike anything else on daytime television, providing the audience with tangible action plans, concrete takeaways and practical advice. Every episode promises to deliver something the viewer can use, along with lighthearted and funny moments everyone can relate to.

"People are struggling right now," said Robbins. "This show was created to help and inspire people through the challenges of everyday life. It's not just a show, it's an experience: from Instagram-worthy set design to the dynamic audience interactions in every show, to the powerful takeaways you'll want to share with your friends, and a digital strategy that provides resources and inspiration 24/7. When you watch "The Mel Robbins Show," you will learn things you can put to use immediately, and we're going to have a heck of a lot of fun changing lives together."

Mel Robbins is an international best-selling author (The 5 Second Rule) and in 2018 was the most booked female speaker in the world. As a working mom from the Midwest with three kids, she can relate to the everyday struggles of her audience. It was only 10 years ago that Mel was stuck in an unhappy place in life, often overcome by crippling anxiety. Mel has since completely transformed her life, and now she's looking to share her advice with the world each afternoon.

Daytime TV veteran and three-time Emmy winner, Mindy Borman will serve as executive producer. Borman previously launched and served as executive producer on The Dr. Oz Show, which remains the highest-rated Syndicated talk show launch in a decade. Prior to that, Borman served as a producer on The View and Good Morning America.

"Mel Robbins is bringing an entirely new energy to daytime television with a focus on issues and problems we all can relate to," said Borman. "The goal is for viewers to walk away inspired, recharged and feeling confident they can conquer the problems we face every day."





