VIDEO: Get a First Look at a Baby Dino Animatronic From JURASSIC WORLD 3

Fans got their first peek at Jurassic World 3 when director Colin Trevorrow shared a video of one of the animatronic baby dinosaurs used in the film.

"next steps," Trevorrow wrote in a tweet alongside the video.

Check out the clip below!

Jurassic World 3 will be released in cinemas on June 11, 2021. It stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, alongside DeWanda Wise, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World 3, is written by Trevorrow along with Emily Carmichael.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You