VIDEO: Gary Clark Jr. Provides Soundtrack for Chloe Zhao's Super Bowl Budweiser Commercial

The music of Gary Clark Jr. will be featured front and center in a new commercial for Budweiser that will air during the SUPER BOWL LVI broadcast on Sunday, February 13th on NBC.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao and set to Clark's version of the National Anthem and his original song, "Numb," "A Clydesdale's Journey" sees a Budweiser Clydesdale running across a high mountain plain as Gary's haunting slide guitar sets the tone. Created by VaynerMedia and directed by Zhao, the story's narrative is one of resilience and support-the horse's own determination and the bond it shares with a dog.

Of the video Zhao says, "To tell a story of perseverance, hope and friendship through the lens of the beloved Clydesdales really resonated with me." Clark's own lyrical messages of overcoming odds through strength and resilience provide a fitting soundtrack to this story that will be viewed by over 100 million sports fans on SUPER BOWL Sunday.

A 30-second version of the commercial will be screened during the Super Bowl. Budweiser has also created a 60-second version which you can view here:

Clark achieved global impact following his first Grammy Award® in 2014 winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track "Please Come Home" from his Warner Records debut album Blak And Blu, and seemingly never left the road. 2015's The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim wrought hard- won international acclaim as a critical force to be reckoned with. Throughout 2019 Clark ascended to greater heights with the release of THIS LAND - his third full-length studio album which bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his third consecutive Top 10 debut.

The album and single of the same name attracted acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and more. He has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, CBS News Sunday, CBS This Morning, The TODAY Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, The Howard Stern Show, WTF with Marc Maron and more.

Clark's domestic tours became instant sell outs and his international profile found him topping bills at legendary festivals around the world and venues including the Hollywood Bowl, along with multiple appearances in stadiums supporting and sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones. Most recently, Clark won three more GRAMMY AWARDS including Best Rock Performance "This Land," Best Rock Song "This Land," and Best Contemporary Blues Album THIS LAND. Clark also performed his award-winning single "This Land," backed by The Roots at last year's Grammy Award® ceremony and released their version of the track.

Countless collaborations have been recorded with Stevie Wonder, Andra Day, John Legend, Alecia Keys, Foo Fighters, Nas, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, Gustavo Santaolalla, Booker T. Jones, and many more. To date, Clark has been nominated for six GRAMMY Awards® and won four. Clark is currently working on his follow-up to THIS LAND.