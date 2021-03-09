Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Gal Gadot Talks About Filming WONDER WOMAN 1984 In Extended Interview on TODAY

She details the fun she had with co-star Kristen Wiig.

Mar. 9, 2021  

In an extended interview, actor Gal Gadot talks with Willie Geist about reprising her title role in "Wonder Woman 1984."

She details the fun she had with co-star Kristen Wiig, admits it was "for sure" the hardest movie she's ever filmed and opens up about fighting for pay equity.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

