VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Talks L.A.'S FINEST on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Watch the clip below!
The actress, producer and bestselling author, who plays Det. Syd Burnett on the show, also shares how her family is handling heading to school this fall.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
