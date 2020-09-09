Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Talks L.A.'S FINEST on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Watch the clip below!

Sep. 9, 2020  

The actress, producer and bestselling author, who plays Det. Syd Burnett on the show, also shares how her family is handling heading to school this fall.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


