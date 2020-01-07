VIDEO: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Got Ready With Sian Clifford for Her First GOLDEN GLOBES

"I get emotional when I talk about Phoebe Waller-Bridge and I cannot cry while I'm doing my makeup for the Golden Globes," she said.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

