VIDEO: First Aid Kit Performs 'On The Road Again' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Watch the performance below!

Oct. 20, 2020  

Musical guest First Aid Kit performs "On The Road Again" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

