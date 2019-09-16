VIDEO: FX Shares Recap of Episode 5 of POSE Season Two

Sep. 16, 2019  

FX has shared a recap of episode 5 from season two of Pose, where competition gets the best of Damon and Ricky as they audition for a spot on Madonna's "Blond Ambition" tour.

Watch the recap below!

Season 2 of Pose flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in Pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

