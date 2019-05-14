VIDEO: FOX Sports Films Releases Trailer for Q BALL Documentary

FOX Sports Films has released the trailer for its newest MAGNIFY series film "Q Ball." The documentary chronicles the lives of incarcerated basketball players at San Quentin State Prison and is executive produced by Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Media, in conjunction with HEIST and Hunting Lane Films.

Watch the trailer below!



"Q Ball" makes its TV debut on FS1, May 28th at 9 pm EST. It will also appear in theaters in Los Angeles (Laemmle Music Hall), May 17-23 and New York (Cinema Village), May 24-30.



In the film, across the Bay from the NBA champions, there is another Warriors team - one that plays only home games. Director Michael Tolajian's documentary, which got started during early visits by Durant and his fellow Warriors team members to San Quentin State, explores inmates' personal struggles as they search for redemption and transcendence both on and off the court. The answers, characters, and stories are complex, but in San Quentin - a place where freedom is TAKEN AWAY - basketball gives a little bit back.



This is the fifth documentary in Fox Sports Films' "Magnify" series which brings a deep focus to unheard sports stories with real cultural impact. The series has garnered two Sports Emmy Award nominations for "Outstanding Long Sports Documentary," (Shot in the Dark, 89 Blocks) since its inception in November 2017.



The director, Tolajian ("30 for 30: Once Brothers") is an Emmy® and Peabody Award winner. Along with Durant, "Q Ball" executive producers also included Durant's Thirty Five Media business partner Rich Kleiman, Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill of Hunting Lane, Jordan deBree of HEIST, and Tolajian. Rebekah Fergusson also served as a producer.



The film is the latest addition to Fox Sports Films' MAGNIFY documentary slate, which includes:

2018 Sports Emmy®-nominated "89 Blocks," executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter for Uninterrupted, along with SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (November 2017)

"Shot in the Dark," executive produced by Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper (February 2018)

"Nossa Chape," from award-winning directors Jeffrey Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist (The Two Escobars, Pele: Birth of a Legend), which focused on the 2016 plane crash involving Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense (June 2018)

"They Fight," produced by Common, directed by Andrew Renzi (November 2018)





