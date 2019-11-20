VIDEO: Evan Rachel Wood Talks About Rehearsing WESTWORLD on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

Evan Rachel Wood talks about her and James Marsden's efforts to turn Westworld into a comedy, the domestic abuse law she helped write and pass in California and singing her own Disney lullaby in Frozen 2.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Evan Rachel Wood Talks About Rehearsing WESTWORLD on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad Perform 'Let It Go' at a London Gay Nightclub in This Fun Must-Watch Video!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes in Hallmark's A HOMECOMING FOR THE HOLIDAYS
  • VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Performs 'Beyvita' Medley At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Sings 'You're Welcome' for a Child with Cancer
  • VIDEO: Josh Gad Shares His Idina Menzel Impression on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Get a Peek Behind the Curtain With the Touring Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL