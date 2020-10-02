VIDEO: Evan Rachel Wood Talks About Learning to Garden on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with "Kajillionaire" star Evan Rachel Wood.

James Corden connects with "Kajillionaire" star Evan Rachel Wood who has used the quarantine to finally find her ability to keep plants alive. And after Evan explains how her son figured out her role in "Frozen 2," James asks Evan about her work create the Phoenix Act, a law which helps victims of crimes up against statutes of limitations.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

