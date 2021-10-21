VIDEO: Erika Jayne Discusses Marriage in the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Reunion

Part two of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS aired last night on Bravo.

In the episode, Andy Cohen questioned Erika Jayne about her marriage, finances, and future after her divorce from Tom Giardi. Additionally, Kathy Hilton discussed her relationship with her sisters, Kyle and Kim Richards, and how it has been effected by the show.

Throughout the season, former Chicago star Erika Jayne shocked the group with news that she was filing for divorce from her husband of 21 years and was suddenly entangled in a web of legal proceedings. Needing the support of her friends , Erika instead finds herself fielding questions from the women who are at odds about whether they can stick up for her.

Other housewives this season included Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and friend Kathy Hilton.