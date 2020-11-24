Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Emma Stone Talks Monica From FRIENDS on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

Emma Stone talks about returning as Eep in The Croods: A New Age.

Nov. 24, 2020  

Emma Stone talks about returning as Eep in The Croods: A New Age, explains the voice-acting process for her character and sets up the film.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Talks Monica From FRIENDS on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You