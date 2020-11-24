VIDEO: Emma Stone Talks Monica From FRIENDS on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Emma Stone talks about returning as Eep in The Croods: A New Age.
Emma Stone talks about returning as Eep in The Croods: A New Age, explains the voice-acting process for her character and sets up the film.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
