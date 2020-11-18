VIDEO: Emma Corrin Says Harry Styles Won't Dogsit For Her on THE TONIGHT SHOW

.Emma Corrin talks about playing cards with her dog during quarantine, what happened when Harry Styles watched her dog Spencer and playing Princess Diana in the new season of The Crown.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

