VIDEO: Emma Corrin Says Harry Styles Won't Dogsit For Her on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Emma Corrin talks about playing cards with her dog during quarantine.

Nov. 18, 2020  

.Emma Corrin talks about playing cards with her dog during quarantine, what happened when Harry Styles watched her dog Spencer and playing Princess Diana in the new season of The Crown.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

